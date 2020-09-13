1/1
Richard HAMMER
Of New Smyrna Beach, Florida Died peacefully in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 5th where he lived the last two years of his life to be near family. Dick graduated from Boston College and Syracuse University with a PhD in Psychology and was also a graduate of the Psychoanalytic Institute of New England. He married Sandra Swanson Irvine in 1973. They lived in the greater Boston area and Dorset, Vermont. Dick was a psychotherapist in private practice for many years and in later years became a corporate and personal coach. He was an instrument-rated private pilot and founded and operated a flight training school in Norwood, MA. He was ever interested in psychology and stayed current in the field well into retirement. Dick was a lifelong athlete, up before 5am for his daily run most days. He enjoyed golf and skeet shooting. Dick and Sandy retired in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Dick was devoted to his dogs and always had at least two. He supported many organizations that cared for animals. Dick was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Hammer; his parents, Charles Hammer and Lillian Smagala; and his sister, Julie Hammer Stebbins. Dick is survived by his three step-children: Horace Irvine lll of Roberts Creek, BC; Julia Irvine Madore of Berkeley, CA; & Kathryn Playa of White Bear Lake, MN. There are four step-grandchildren. Memorials are preferred to the ASPCA. We miss you, Richie!





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
