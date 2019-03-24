|
August 25, 1925 — March 16, 2019 Richard Magnuson, a long-time St. Paul resident, passed away on March 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Willmar, Minnesota in 1925. In 1943 after graduating from Montevideo High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a navigator on a LCT landing craft in the South Pacific. After World War II, he attended undergraduate school on the GI Bill at Gustavus Adolphus College, the University of Oregon and the University of Minnesota, from which he graduated. In 1952, he earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School. Richard married Finette Love in 1952. Together they raised a family of four children. Richard became an expert in agricultural cooperative law and served as General Counsel to Farmer's Union Central Exchange/Cenex. In 1970, Richard was hired as General Counsel to Land O' Lakes, Inc. where he set up their legal department and eventually also became their Senior Vice President of Government Relations. Richard provided legal services to Group Health Plan (now HealthPartners) in its fledgling years, helping the organization get established and serving as its board president. In 1983, he joined the Doherty, Rumble and Butler law firm. Beginning in 1991, he was asked to provide agricultural legal services to several countries of the former USSR. In that capacity, he traveled to Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Russia. Similar work brought him to the Kirghiz Republic and Eritrea. In 2000, Richard was the first lawyer inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame. Richard served on the boards of Northern States Power Company, the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute at Northland College, as well as on the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board. He loved traveling, hunting, skiing, canoeing and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin on Lake Owen in Cable, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his father William, mother Ruth and brother William. Survived by his wife of 67 years Finette; children Marcus (Gina), Scott, Nettie and Leif (Sushma); grandchildren Christina (Michael), Caroline (Tony), Eleanor (Mason), Neil, Nina, Noah and Selene; and great-grandchildren Sofia, Lucia, Finn, Stella and Thomas. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave. in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Natural Resources Defense Council or The Carter Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019