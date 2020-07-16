Age 82, of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Brother Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Lesli & Julia; brothers, Jerry & Bob. Survived by wife of 61 years, Arlene; children, Debbie, Patrick (Debbie), Betsy (Rick) Perreault, Jennifer (Mitch) Branum; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren with 4 on the way; siblings, Judy (Dave) Krause, Jim (Carol); nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Dick served on the Wyoming Fire Department for 28 years; he served some of those years as Chief and some as Fire Inspector, he also served on the Wyoming Planning Commission. He especially enjoyed camping, fishing & traveling. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, July 21st at The Church of St. Peter, Forest Lake. Visitation 9-10:30 AM at Roberts Family Life Celebration, Forest Lake that same morning. All guests are required to wear a mask. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.