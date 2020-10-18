Age 72, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; parents, Leonard & Francis; brother, Thomas. Survived by siblings, Barbara (Terry) Ingle, Debbie (Bob) Holger, Nick (Sue); nieces, nephews; the Bredemus Hardware family; the crew at Big Dick's speed shop; other relatives and dear friends. Dick was proud member of the National Guard and co-owner of Bredemus Hardware. He was car enthusiast and was loved and will be missed by many. Memorials preferred to the Disabled American Veterans
