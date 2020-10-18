1/1
Richard J. "Dick" BREDEMUS
Age 72, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; parents, Leonard & Francis; brother, Thomas. Survived by siblings, Barbara (Terry) Ingle, Debbie (Bob) Holger, Nick (Sue); nieces, nephews; the Bredemus Hardware family; the crew at Big Dick's speed shop; other relatives and dear friends. Dick was proud member of the National Guard and co-owner of Bredemus Hardware. He was car enthusiast and was loved and will be missed by many. Memorials preferred to the Disabled American Veterans. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
