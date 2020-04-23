Age 93 Of White Bear Lake Entered Heaven April 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by wife Mary Jo. Survived by children; Rick (Mary Anne) Claeson, Jr., Suzanne (Jonathan) Hartzell, Ron Claeson; grandchildren Christa, Jessica, Jake, Sam, James; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Marlene Haley; brothers Bob and Jack (Linda); many relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family Service on Friday,April 24, 2020, with a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2020.