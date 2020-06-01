Richard J. COX
Age 81 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on May 29, 2020 Richard was a great father, loving husband and loyal friend. He was a jack of all trades, master of many and perfectionist to a fault (which really got on our nerves at times). He was a car enthusiast, life time member of MN Street Rod Association. He was a proud pipefitter, working at the American Hoist for 10 years and retiring from 3M after 30 years. During retirement he continued to enjoy classic cars, admiring his Harley Davidson he never rode, took a passion in model trains, restored vintage gas pumps and enjoyed weekly gatherings with his coffee group. Preceded in death by wife, Carol Ann. Survived by wife, Katherine, dog; Bobby-Bear; daughter, Jenine; son, Jim (Kristi); grandson, Lukas; step-sons, Keith & Kevin Vanderhyde; sisters, Shirley (James) Schacher & Marilyn Gibson; also other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 AM-12 Noon Thursday, June 4th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Those attending, please be mindful of COVID-limitations. A private funeral service for family will be held later. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to donor's charity or foundation of choice or American Cancer Society. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
