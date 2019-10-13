|
Age 55, of Saint Paul The family offers an open invitation to a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Phalen Golf Clubhouse at 1615 Phalen Drive in St. Paul from 5-8 PM with a service at 7 PM. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rosemary Kramer and sister Mary Maranda. He is survived by siblings Bill Kramer, Theresa (Gary) Hult and Sarah Kramer, nieces and nephews John Maranda, Rosemary (Brian) Maranda Wallace, Peter Hesse, Nicolas (Jenni) Hult, Skyler Hult; and great nieces and nephews Travis, Sierra, Cecilia and Marie. Richard loved St. Paul's Eastside and served on local boards including the District II Community Council, NENDC, St. Paul Planning and Charter Commissions, and Metropolitan Council. His successes included obtaining funding for restoring the historic Phalen stone arch bridge, the Phalen Cub Foods redevelopment, Phalen Corridor and countless other Eastside projects. Memorial contributions to District 2 Community Council c/o Richard Kramer Memorial.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019