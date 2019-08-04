|
|
Age 94 Died surrounded by his loving family on July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Haider; five siblings. Richard will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Delores; children, Mark Haider, Ken Haider, Rosanne (Ron) Regenscheid, Janeen (Larry) Balsimo, Sharon (Jeff) Kloewer, Nancy Bingham; 14 grand children; 12 great-grandchildren. Richard served in the US Navy during WWII. He spent 42 years with the St. Paul Fire Dept. Richard was a prayer warrior and man of great faith. Visitation will take place at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul on Monday, August 12 from 4-8pm and again one hour prior to mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood on Tuesday, August 13 at 10am. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to MN Citizens Concerned for Life/Pro Life. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019