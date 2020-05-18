Richard J. LANNON
Age 83, of Shakopee Formerly of Prior Lake Preceded by wife, Frances (Perron), and wife, Rita Lambrecht (Menden); brothers, John (Mardella), Martin, and Robert; sisters-in-law, Mary Pat, and Mary (Jim) Pineur, brothers-in-law, Paul Irrthum, and Richard Gangl. Survived by his daughters, Lynn (David) Steichen, Joan (Mike) Schwarz, Gail (Joe) Miller, and Cheryl (Steve) Heimel; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother, Tom; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Lannon, Sara Irrthum, and Lois Gangl; stepchildren and their families, Renee (Dan) Schmid, Ron (Lori) Lambrecht, Rob (Jen) Lambrecht, Annie (Dan) Leadstrom, and Robin Lambrecht. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Wednesday, May 20, at 11 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Go to stmichael-pl.org and click on the Live Streaming tab to watch. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
stmichael-pl.org and click on the Live Streaming tab to watch
