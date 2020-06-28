Age 88 Passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; son-in-law, Jay Winn. Richard is survived by his children, Pat (Rod) Graff, Tom (Jodi), Linda Winn, Don (Bernie), Lori, Anne (Jeff) Yezek; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grand children; sisters, Dottie, Charlotte, and Jeanne; sister-in-law, Sheila; his Palodichuk family and many other extended family members and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service and burial will take place. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Pascal Baylon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.