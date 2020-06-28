Richard J. SCHWAB
Age 88 Passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; son-in-law, Jay Winn. Richard is survived by his children, Pat (Rod) Graff, Tom (Jodi), Linda Winn, Don (Bernie), Lori, Anne (Jeff) Yezek; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grand children; sisters, Dottie, Charlotte, and Jeanne; sister-in-law, Sheila; his Palodichuk family and many other extended family members and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service and burial will take place. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Pascal Baylon.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
