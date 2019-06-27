|
Age 82 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed peacefully on June 22, 2019. Richard was born and raised in South St. Paul and was a long-time resident of Woodbury and Cottage Grove. He was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Story until her passing 9 years ago. He is survived by his children, Scott (Leni), Todd (Tania), and Patrick (Jen); and five grandchildren, Samantha, Jocelyn, Paige, Seamus, and Kacey. The family is planning a private interment memorial service for Richard and Elizabeth at Guardian Angels Catholic Church Cemetery Columbarium at 10:00am on Friday, June 28, 2019. There is no reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Victory Over Cancer Foundation, www.v.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019