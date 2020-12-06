"Dick" Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from Parkinson's at age 75. Born February 11, 1945, in South St. Paul, MN, to Leonard John and Charlotte (Klingbeil) Voyer, who preceded him in death. Survived by his brothers, Robert Voyer of Hastings and Dennis Voyer of St. Paul. Dick worked at 3M as a records analyst for many years. A thoughtful intellectual and avid reader, he graduated from the U of M with a BA degree in English Lit. He enjoyed foreign films and classical music. He was a kind, gentle and loving man who will be missed by many, including health care workers who assisted him these past several years. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials to charity of choice
.