Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 259-0800
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
23045 Lyons Ave
Newhall, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard HUNTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard James HUNTLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard James HUNTLEY Obituary
Richard lost his battle with Alzheimer's and passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by wife of 60 years Opal Marilee; children Anne (Edward Peters), Stephen (Kathy), Daniel (Jennifer); grandchildren Kelly and Ryan Peters, Gavin and Mason Huntley; as well as siblings John (Rose), Thomas (Gail), Jerry, and Marguerite (Tom Sweeney). He grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Cretin High School 52' and St. Thomas College 56'. He served in the Army as an intelligence officer from 1956-59. He was a stockbroker, a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and volunteered time to the Boy Scouts of America as a Scoutmaster of Troop 264, St. Peters Church, Mendota, MN for nearly 20 years. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall, CA 91321. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Los Angeles, 4221 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010 www. AlzheimersLA.org/donate or via phone to Jennifer at 323-930-6246 or donor's choice. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, 23287 N Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 661-259-0800.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now