Richard lost his battle with Alzheimer's and passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by wife of 60 years Opal Marilee; children Anne (Edward Peters), Stephen (Kathy), Daniel (Jennifer); grandchildren Kelly and Ryan Peters, Gavin and Mason Huntley; as well as siblings John (Rose), Thomas (Gail), Jerry, and Marguerite (Tom Sweeney). He grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Cretin High School 52' and St. Thomas College 56'. He served in the Army as an intelligence officer from 1956-59. He was a stockbroker, a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and volunteered time to the Boy Scouts of America as a Scoutmaster of Troop 264, St. Peters Church, Mendota, MN for nearly 20 years. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall, CA 91321. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Los Angeles, 4221 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010 www. AlzheimersLA.org/donate or via phone to Jennifer at 323-930-6246 or donor's choice. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, 23287 N Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 661-259-0800.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019