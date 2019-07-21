|
|
Age 84, formerly of St. Paul, Minneapolis and Eden Prairie Went to be with his Savior Jesus and his loving wife Marilyn on July 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn of 60 years, parents Leslie and Burnice Kennedy and brother Keith. Survived by daughters Kay Henjum (Rand) and Sue Schmit (Steve); grandchildren Eric Henjum (Stef), Karen McDaniels (Scott), Julie Horn (Daniel), Dana Henjum, Patrick Schmit, Connor Schmit; great-grand children Raymond, Robert, Hazel; sister Burnice and brother John. Richard defied all the odds and fought the good fight. Despite many health issues for most of his life, he played sports and succeeded in business working for many years at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and then in pharmaceutical sales for SMP/Cooper Vision/IOLabs/ Johnson & Johnson until he retired. He attended Marshall High School in St. Paul and Macalester College. He loved to sing, fish, hunt, spoil his wife and spend time with his grandkids. His smile and outgoing personality made him many friends and his faith and belief that he would spend eternity in a better place kept him going. He was one of a kind! A wonderful husband and father, he will be truly missed! Visitation 4-7pm Monday, July 22nd at Washburn Mcreavy Edina Chapel, West 50th St. and Vernon Ave. at Hwy 100. Funeral Service 11am Tuesday, July 23 with visitation begining at 10am at Knox Presbyterian Church, 4747 Lyndale Avenue South. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019