Age 76 Passed away July 29, 2019 in St Paul, MN, from Alzheimer's disease. Born January 19, 1943 in St. Paul. He attended Cretin High School (1961), St. Thomas University (BA English 1965), and University of Minnesota Law School (JD 1970). In 1964, he did research in India with the Student Project for Amity among Nations (SPAN). He also served in the Peace Corps as a teacher of English in Massawa, Eritrea (Ethiopia) from 1965-7. After law school he worked as a MN Senate Counsel (1970-3) and then with the firm of Peterson, Popovich, Knutson & Flynn (1973-7), and in his own private practice (1977-83). His lifelong love of movies led him to buy the Rialto Theatre & Drive-In, Aitkin, MN in 1980, but soon he moved back to St. Paul to become a Senior Revisor of Statutes at the MN Legislature (1983-2005) where he helped write and edit many laws on education and governance. He was particularly proud of his major project to make all MN statutes gender neutral in 1985-6. Rick was an avid bogey golfer, always eager to go out on the course with his friends, his brother Paul, or just pair up with another solo golfer. He was an original member at Mississippi Dunes in Cottage Grove. After retiring, he would spend his winters golfing in Port Aransas, TX. He loved books and had a large collection on writing style, biographies, golfing, theology, and American literature. In retirement, he got a certificate in Teaching of English as a Foreign Language, and taught briefly in Italy. He had a longtime passion for Dante's Inferno and the paintings of Paul Cezanne. Preceded in death by his father John Francis Sands, his mother Josephine Elizabeth (Coughlan) Sands, his former wife Mary Ellen "Mimi" Radman Sands, and his brothers Gregory and Paul. He is survived by his two children and six grandchildren: Son Kevin Somdahl-Sands (wife Katrinka) and kids Quinlan, Brenna, and Rowan of Glassboro, NJ; and Daughter Karen Telese (husband Rocco) and kids Jackson, Emelia, and Gabriella of Cheshire, CT. Visitation (10am) and a memorial service (11:30 am) will be on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home (575 S. Snelling Ave., Saint Paul) followed by a reception nearby (TBD). Memorials to please. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, 2019