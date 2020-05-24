May 28, 1947 – May 19, 2020 Dick is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Kim (husband Willie Jessup), grandchildren Samantha, Zach, Ricky, brother Curt (wife Debbie), sister Koreen (husband Jim Guider), brothers-in-law, Duane Ness, Douglas Eckberg (wife Amy Lawrence), Nathan Eckberg, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date. Further details will be posted. www.kozlakradulovich.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.