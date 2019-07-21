|
Age 92, Formerly of South St. Paul Born October 16, 1926 Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John and Freeda Kieffer; sister Margaret Spjut; brothers Robert (Sonny), Harold and John. Survived by beloved wife of 71 years, Lorraine; son, Richard (Barb); daughter Lana (Jim) Zieglmeier; and brother Gerald; grandchildren Troy, Tricia (Luke), Lauren, Elliot (Alison), Jamie (Erin); great-grandchildren Tyler, Jackson, Adalie; many nieces and nephews. A highly respected chiropractor in So. St. Paul, MN for 55 years. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather. Visitation Thursday, July 25th at Concordia Lutheran Church, 255 W. Douglas St., So. St. Paul, MN from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Northwestern Health Science University - Chiropractor.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019