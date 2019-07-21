Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concordia Lutheran Church
255 W Douglas St
South St Paul, MN 55075
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard KIEFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John DC KIEFFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John DC KIEFFER Obituary
Age 92, Formerly of South St. Paul Born October 16, 1926 Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John and Freeda Kieffer; sister Margaret Spjut; brothers Robert (Sonny), Harold and John. Survived by beloved wife of 71 years, Lorraine; son, Richard (Barb); daughter Lana (Jim) Zieglmeier; and brother Gerald; grandchildren Troy, Tricia (Luke), Lauren, Elliot (Alison), Jamie (Erin); great-grandchildren Tyler, Jackson, Adalie; many nieces and nephews. A highly respected chiropractor in So. St. Paul, MN for 55 years. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather. Visitation Thursday, July 25th at Concordia Lutheran Church, 255 W. Douglas St., So. St. Paul, MN from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Northwestern Health Science University - Chiropractor.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.