1932 – 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) John Fisch on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Dick will be forever missed by his family. Survived by his wife, Katherine (Kitty) Fisch; his son, Tim Walbridge; stepson Allen Weyker (Wanda Weberg); brothers John Fisch, Kenny Fisch and Nickolas Fisch; sisters Dorothy Struss and Loretta Mordorski; and grandchildren Keira Weyker and Jeff Weyker. Preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Fisch; sisters, Marlyn Trevino, Deloris Glaser and Theresa Vasquis; and granddaughter Amy Slefinger. Dick loved his wife Kitty and they enjoyed a happy retirement. Dick was a great cook and also enjoyed going out to eat. Dick was a Marine and later worked at the Veteran's Hospital as a counselor. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.