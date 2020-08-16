1/1
Richard John KASS
Age 88 Died in Minneapolis Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at the Minnesota Veterans Home. Born November 28th 1931 in Remsen, Iowa to Michael and Hilda (Jarding) Kass. A true gentleman. loyal husband, exemplary father and family man, dedicated engineer and leader at 3M. From humble Midwest farm origins, he scaled the heights of International business. Patriotic Staff Sergeant stationed in Japan during The Korean War. Enjoyed methodically playing The Markets, efficiency, golf, playing pool, skiing, all forms of entertainment. Preceded in death by parents, Hilda and Michael Kass, and sister, Marilyn Feterl. Survived by wife Connie Kass (Mentele), sister Jeanette Koch, brother Ken Kass, daughters Barb Schmidt (Mike) and Tracey Stage (Steve), son John Kass, and two grandchildren Sylvia and Wilson Kass.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 16, 2020
My sympathy and prayer's to Connie and Family on the loss of your beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Richard.
DARREL GSTOHL
