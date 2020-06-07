Richard John RADMER
Of West St. Paul Died May 25, 2020 from Covid 19 and underlying conditions. Preceded in death by parents George & Myrtle, five brothers: Harold (Elaine) (Alice), LeRoy (Lillian), Melvin (Anita), Eugene (Joanne) (Bernadette), William, & infant sister who died at birth. Blessed to have many nieces, nephews and many friends. Richard was the last of his family to pass away. Richard was blessed to be brought up as a Christian; he was a lifetime member of Emanuel Lutheran/Crown of Life Lutheran Church. Richard served in the US Army between June 21, 1955 and May 31, 1963. We would like to thank the staff at Southview Acres Care Center for their exceptional care of Richard the last six years.Due to the Covid 19, a service will be held at a later date. Richard was the Keeper of the Stones at Riverview Cemetery. To God be the Glory. Memorials are preferred to Crown of Life Lutheran Church, West St. Paul. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home West Chapel. (651)457-6200.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
