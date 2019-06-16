Passed away peacefully June 10, 2019 at the age of 94. His work here was done and he has returned to the Father. Preceded by parents, Harold & Ernestine Smith, brother Robert and sisters Lorraine (Ciernia) and Dorothy (Gabriel) and son-in-law Bruce Stafford. Survived by wife of 67 years Geraldine (Luskey), daughters Donna Smith-Stafford, Dianne (Gary and his daughters, Tricia Burger and Mandy Schneider) Alexander and son Michael (fiancee Nicole), four grandchildren Melissa (Nathan Vaughn, Sr.), Brittany Smith, Nicholas (Nichole) Borell and Evan Smith, four great grandchildren Nealon, Nash, Nate Jr. and Ellery; Raised on St. Paul's East Side, Dick was an altar boy at Sacred Heart Church, proudly served in the US Marine Corp. A WWII Veteran, serving with the USMC Raiders in the Pacific theater, at Bougainville in the Solomon Islands and at Guadalcanal where he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart. Returning from service he met a beautiful young lassie named Geraldine on a blind date, married and had three children. Was a member of the St. Paul Clown Club and was a US Postal letter carrier for thirty years. He was an avid bowler, ball player, hockey player and reader. A gentle and loving man. Semper Fi Marine. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 21 at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133- 15th St. N., Oakdale. Interment, Monday, June 24, 11:35 a.m. at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. 4-8 PM Thursday and at the church from 10–11 AM Friday. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary