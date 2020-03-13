|
|
Age 96 of St. Paul Passed away 3/12/2020 Preceded in death by parents Agnes and Nicholas, brother Robert. Survived by Gloria, wife of 72 years, son Richard Jr. (Debbi) of Hurst, TX, Theresa (William) Streff of Eagan, MN, 6 grandchildren, 24 great grand children. Many nieces and nephews. Veteran of WWII. Served in the US Navy aboard the USS Ward (DD 139) in the South Pacific for 3 ½ years & served aboard the USS Savannah, a light cruiser, for 1 year in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea. Received the American Defense Service Medal, with 1 battle star, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, with 7 battle stars, the American Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Navy Unit Citation, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Pearl Harbor Survivor Medal. He is past president of the Pearl Harbor Survivor Twin Cities Chapter #3 and later served as a chaplain. He was a member of the First Shot Naval Vets of St. Paul and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Retired from NSP in 1987 after over 40 years of employment. Began doing "High Voltage" Safety demonstrations in schools, fire stations, etc. after retiring from NSP & Xcel Energy Co. Visitation 2-5 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul) and 9:30 am until time of service on Monday at church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church (1757 Conway St., St. Paul). Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020