Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
Richard JOHNSTON Jr.

Richard JOHNSTON Jr. Obituary
Age 78 of Roseville Passed peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Survived by wife, Kathy; sons, Rich III (Tammy), Joe and Jim; grandchildren, Jayda, Keely, Trinity, Drew, Reese and RJ IV; brother, Jennings (Ruby); niece and nephews Scott, Gary, Cindy, and David. Preceded in death by parents, Richard Sr. and Mae; and sister, Karen. Richard proudly served as a Marine in the Vietnam War. His priorities in life were family, country, sports (tennis) and enjoying the simple things in life. He will be remembered as a beloved husband of 52 years, a role model father/grandparent, and an amazing person to all who had the opportunity to know him. Celebration of Richard's life will take place on August 17, please contact family for more info. Semper Fi
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
