|
|
Age 75 of Lake Elmo Passed away on December 23, 2019 Preceded by wife, Sally. Survived by his partner of 22 years, Estelle Vruno; son, Tony; grandchildren Xander, Taillon, and Luci; sister Marilyn Banister; nephew, Jim Banister (Mary); nieces Linda and Lisa (Dale); many other relatives and friends. Memorial Services at 3 PM on Saturday, January 18 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Visitation 1-3 PM. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020