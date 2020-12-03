Beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Survived by children, Rod, Rick, Harry, David, Gary (Melissa), Kathy (Matt); grand children, Nick, Brett, Brandon (Jenna), Libby, Kaitlynn; great-grand children, Jackson, Kayden; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by each of his wives, Maxine, Annamae, Mildred; daughter, Diane Yanacheck; siblings, Shirley, Howard. Dick was a family-oriented man who loved a good prank. He loved to bowl and play cards, and his adventurous streak led him to be the oldest demolition derby car driver at age 67. Memorial service will be 1pm Monday, December 7 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. For those who are unable to attend, a video recording of the service will be posted on Dick's obituary page at www.bradshaw funeral.com