Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
611 3rd St S
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael,
611 3rd St S
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Resources
Richard K. McNAMARA Obituary
Age 83 of Lake Elmo Formerly of Forest Lake Richard left his family and friends on August 22nd, 2019, to be with our Lord and to join his Mom and Dad. Richard is Survived by his wife, Jackie, and his children, Kenny (Judy) of Roseville, Kathleen of Oakdale, Patrick (Aleshia) of Stillwater, & Margaret "Meg" (Dan) Volkmann of Lake Elmo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kari, Kevin, Adam, Justin, Mitchell, Parker, Breanna, Tyler, & Emma; Also by his brother, Jim (Patricia) of Pine City; and mother-in-law, Thelma (Jerry) Allen of Dayton, MN; and many friends and neighbors. Richard was the founder of McNamara Company in White Bear Lake, he served 12 years on the Forest Lake Township board, was chairman of the Federal Grand Jury, and was awarded the prestigious Eagle Scout award. Visitation from 4-8pm on Monday 8/26 at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue at 3rd St., White Bear Lake. Mass on Tuesday 8/27 at 11 AM at the Church of St. Michael, 611 3rd St S, Stillwater, with visitation starting one hour prior to Mass. A reception immediately follows Mass at Church.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
