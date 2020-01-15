Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Age 76, of New Brighton A proud member of the DFL party, passed away January 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin Levy, Sam & Florence Kaufman; brothers, Tony and Steve Kaufman. Survived by wife, Sue; children, Mitchell (Michelle) Melykson, Chad (Mary Barrera Cobos) Kaufman, Andrew (Claire Ryan) Kaufman; grandsons, Elias and Felix Melykson; sister, Muffett Kaufman-Dingilian. Memorial service 1:00 pm, THURSDAY, January 16, 2020, HODROFF-EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 126 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
