Age 87 of Forest Lake, formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2019. Richard was a kind and generous man thinking of church, family and friends above himself. His faith in the Lord helped focus and provide him with a happy full life. Preceded in death by wife, Marlene. He will be deeply missed by wife, Florence; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Magnuson; sons, Cory & Rick; grandchildren, Aaron, Haley & Joshua (Sarah) Magnuson, John & Jay Padrnos; brothers, Jack & Don; many other relatives & friends. Memorial service 11 AM Sat. Dec. 7th with visitation one hour prior at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St SE, Forest Lake. Interment Sunset Memorial Park, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Forest Hills United Methodist Church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019