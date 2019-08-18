|
Age 81 of McAllen, TX Formerly of Stillwater, MN Loving father, grandfather, brother, friend, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019. Richard served in the Army, worked for the MN DOT for over 40 years, and enjoyed most of his happiest years cruising up and down the St. Croix River in his pontoon boat. Preceded in death by his son Nicholas Kosmalski, parents Joseph and Anna Kosmalski and brother James Kosmalski. Survived by significant other Carol Harter, brother Robert Kosmalski and sister Marlys Kosmalski. Will be deeply missed by his children Julie (Dan) Tschida, Mark (Julie) Kosmalski, Katie Johnson, Kelly (Mark) Franz, Karen (Larry) Stang; grandchildren Heather, Tony, Mark, Callie, Abbey, Nicholas, Max, Jack, Sebella; great-granddaughter Emma Rose. A private celebration of life will be held by his immediate family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019