Age 93 of St. Paul Preceded in death by wife Geri, daughter Sue Ann and infant son. Survived by sons, Frank (Kathy) and Donn; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister Jan (Jim) Yurich. Special Thank You to the staff at Cerenity Marian and Hospice for all their care. Funeral Service Thursday 11/7/19, 10:00am, at Cerenity Senior Care Chapel – Marian of St. Paul, 200 Earl Street., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019