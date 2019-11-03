Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway
Crystal, MN 55429
(763) 533-8643
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cerenity Senior Care Chapel – Marian of St. Paul
200 Earl Street.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cerenity Senior Care Chapel – Marian of St. Paul
200 Earl Street.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard KRANZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" KRANZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" KRANZ Obituary
Age 93 of St. Paul Preceded in death by wife Geri, daughter Sue Ann and infant son. Survived by sons, Frank (Kathy) and Donn; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister Jan (Jim) Yurich. Special Thank You to the staff at Cerenity Marian and Hospice for all their care. Funeral Service Thursday 11/7/19, 10:00am, at Cerenity Senior Care Chapel – Marian of St. Paul, 200 Earl Street., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -