Age 73, of Woodbury Passed away November 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Diane; son Dan (Jeana), Samantha, Alex, Sophia; daughter Gayle (Matt), Maddy and sister Carole Kassan. Richard will be remembered for his love for travel, collecting shells & gems, watching Twins baseball, enjoying his Cool-Aid, & expressing his silly sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A private service will be held for immediate family and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.









