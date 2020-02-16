Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
West St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
West St. Paul, MN
Richard L. CLEMEN Obituary
Age 86 of Mendota Heights Passed Away Peacefully Feb. 14, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Armella; infant grand daughter, Armella; brother, Alfred; and son-in-law, Kevin Schneider. Survived by children, Cindy (Tom) Smith, Sue (Tim) Maher, Mindy (Richard) Bohl, Molly (Steve) Tuman, Rich (Deanna), Beth (Brian) Jerzak, Matt (Shelly) & Carolyn (Bryan) Bollinger; 21 grand children; 13 great-grand children; sister, Marlene Law; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Feb. 18th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul. Visitation 6-8PM Mon., Feb. 17th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul & also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. Interment with military honors at Assumption Cemetery in Richfield. Memorials preferred to the . 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
