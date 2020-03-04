|
Passed away February 29, 2020 at home after a day of being surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 2, 1946 to Betty and Raymond Eagan in St Paul, Minnesota. Life before his retirement consisted of working in the maintenance department first for St. Paul Brass and then for Northern WholeSale. He loved being a maintenance mechanic, fixing boilers, customizing workstations and building things to make his coworkers' jobs easier. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and riding his Harley. He will be deeply missed by his family as well as his friends at NWS and FLSOTG. He is preceded in death by his parents Betty and Raymond; brother Larry; and his four-legged best friend Tipper. He is survived by his girlfriend, Dawn Babin; brother, Ron (Barbara); nephew, Ron Jr.; niece, Tiffany Beach (Joe); two great nieces, and a great nephew. We would like to extend a special thank you to Mellissa, Laurie, JoAnne, Kathy, Renee and the rest of the Healtheast Hospice Team. Their amazing care made passing away peacefully at home possible. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake. The family will be greeting friends from 9:30-11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Rick, please make a donation to Northwoods Humane Society. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020