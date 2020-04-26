Richard L. HYDE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of Cottage Grove Passed away April 21, 2020 Rich is survived by his wife of 59 years Joanne; sons Darrell (Leanne) and David (Roxanne); grand children Jenna, Allyssa, Nathan and Josh; brother Bob and brother-in-law Jon Lundin. A private family service will be held at St. Luke with interment at Ft. Snelling at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church, The Disabled American Veteran's or to the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved