Age 85 of Cottage Grove Passed away April 21, 2020 Rich is survived by his wife of 59 years Joanne; sons Darrell (Leanne) and David (Roxanne); grand children Jenna, Allyssa, Nathan and Josh; brother Bob and brother-in-law Jon Lundin. A private family service will be held at St. Luke with interment at Ft. Snelling at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church, The Disabled American Veteran's or to the donor's choice.

