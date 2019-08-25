|
|
Our Hero, Our Dad Peacefully transitioned from this life to the next on August 14 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by this parents, Edmund and Mildred, brother, Edmund, wife Doris and daughter Laurie. He is survived by his children, Nancy, Rick, Terri and Toni; grandchildren Mindy (Steve) O'Hair, Joe and Jen, Erin (Dan) Haber, Carl and his 5 great grandchildren. He was a WW2 Navy veteran and a life member of the VFW #246. He was a Police officer in St. Paul for 24 years. Special thanks to the staff at Edgemont Place and Alliana Hospice. Private burial at the Veterans cemetery in Boulder City NV.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019