Age 91, of West St. Paul Passed away on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. Draftsman, woodworker & gardener. Survived by daughters, Mary Patricia, Joan (Darrell), Rosemarie (John); grandchildren, Chad (Leslie), Jerrod (Christina), Lisa (Gregg), Susan (Robb), Mark (Jeni); 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Laura & Joan; sister-in-laws, Theresa & Lenore; and many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by wife, Mary; great grandchild, Quinten; brothers, Robert, Ralph & Lawrence; and son-in-law, George. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 1st. Please show your support by going to Dick's obituary through the funeral home website and selecting the link to watch the livestream of the service. The family would like to thank the Allina Hospice team, especially Dan, Vicki, Jennifer & Mae, for their compassionate care. Wulff Godbout 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2020.