Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Richard L. VanHALANGER Jr. Obituary
Age 69, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 7, 2019 after a long battle with Myleofibrosis. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Eleanor; aunt, Josephine Pagani; and uncle, Neil Pagani. Survived by loving wife, Marilyne; sons, Justin (Meagen) and Brandon (Kristina); grandchildren, Evan, Cameron, and Aria; sister, Valerie (Doug) Warning; brother, David (Michele); and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the mpnresearchfoundation. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
