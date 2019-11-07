Home

Richard L. (Dick) WILKES

Age 83 of Cottage Grove, Minnesota Passed away October 30, 2019 from leukemia. He is survived by wife Yvonne; daughters Lisa Twiss (Dave) and their children Jackie, Jamie and Rachel; Lynette Behling (John) and their children Parker and Haley; and step-daughter Pamela Hendrickson (David) and children Nicole Boggess and Alexandra Cook; and 3 great grandchilden. Also survived by sister Julie Olson (Robert) and their children. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Legends of Cottage Grove, 6999 E. Pt. Douglas Road S., Cottage Grove, Minnesota from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A luncheon will be served.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019
