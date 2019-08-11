|
|
Passed with peace on July 24, 2019 after a short illness. Preceded in death by wife Dawn (Lamp) Wille, parents John and Alma Wille, brother Cliff and sister in law Carol, and brother Lawrence. He will be greatly missed by his son Loren Wille, daughter in law Diane (Fenton) Wille, and his favorite and only grandson and the light of his life, Samuel Wille. Richard was born the 2nd child (siblings: Clifford, Lawrence, Chester, Elisabeth, and Clyde (Skip) and grew up in Inver Grove Heights, MN. He was proud to serve the city of South Saint Paul as a Policeman/Detective for 30 years and was a proud veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed many hobbies and made everything he did look easy. He was especially proud of his participation on the restoration of the only airworthy 1929 Hamilton H-47 Metalplane with Jack Lysdale and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Please join us in a Celebration of Life at Emanuel Lutheran Church 2075 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 am. Family will greet friends starting at 10:00 am. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019