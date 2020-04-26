March 1954 - April 18, 2020 Died at home after a long struggle with frontal lobe Dementia and Parkinson's which robbed him of all the joys in his life. During this time there were few hugs, lots of tears, but the love never wavered. Missed by his wife of 45 years, Pam, and daughter, Melissa. Rick worked 37 years at 3M, proud recipient of the Pyramid of Excellence. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed all sports. Special thanks to the Fairview Hospice and Homecare. Also to everyone who helped through these awful diseases. In these troubled times please say a prayer for all, keep your own family safe, stay strong.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store