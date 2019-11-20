Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery chapel
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery chapel
Age 83, of Hugo Passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence, and brother Laurence. Survived by his wife of 63 years Jan, his children, Randal (Ramona) Barnes, Michael (Mary) Barnes and Sheri (Andy) Specht; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grand children, and many relatives and good friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 22nd, 10:00 AM, with visitation at 9:00 AM at the Roselawn Cemetery chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Society preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019
