Age 90, of Minnetonka Died at home July 24, 2020. Graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, he spent most of his career in government administration as the City Manager, County Executive Director, and Commissioner of Administration for the State of Minnesota under both Republican and Democratic governors. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Rae, 3 daughters and sons-in-law and 8 grandchildren. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private service will be held for the family. If desired, memorial gifts can be made to Camp Knutson, a service of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, 2485 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108, or donor's choice.









