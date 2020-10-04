Age 72 Of Hudson, WI, passed away on 9/25/2020. Preceded in death by parents, Oland & Charlotte and brother, Charles. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Patricia; children, Michael (Jennifer), Christopher (Holli), Daniel and Cheryl (Don); 8 grandchildren; brothers, James & Stephen. Dick was a 32-year 3Mer. Visitation on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM at the Cremation Society of MN (1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119) and a Private Memorial Service Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am at Guardian Angels Catholic Community (8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128) all attending must pre-register at https://www.guardian-angels.org/
. Memorials preferred to the American Kidney Foundation.