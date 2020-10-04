1/1
Richard Lee "Dick" HENDERSON
Age 72 Of Hudson, WI, passed away on 9/25/2020. Preceded in death by parents, Oland & Charlotte and brother, Charles. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Patricia; children, Michael (Jennifer), Christopher (Holli), Daniel and Cheryl (Don); 8 grandchildren; brothers, James & Stephen. Dick was a 32-year 3Mer. Visitation on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM at the Cremation Society of MN (1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119) and a Private Memorial Service Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am at Guardian Angels Catholic Community (8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128) all attending must pre-register at https://www.guardian-angels.org/. Memorials preferred to the American Kidney Foundation.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
