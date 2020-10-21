1/
Richard "Dick" LEITNER
Age 69 Passed away on October 19 doing what he loved and surrounded by people who loved him, walking the fields while pheasant hunting in South Dakota. Dick served with the Saint Paul Fire Department for 27 years and spent his retirement hunting, gardening, boating, and enjoying time in Costa Rica. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lilian Leitner. Dick is survived by his wife Judy married 39 years, children, Angie, Lyssa, and Zach, sons-in-law Mike and Riley, daughter-in-law Gizelle, and grandchildren Avery, Isla, Luetta, and Nash, plus many loved family and friends. Please join us celebrating his life Friday October 23. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and funeral mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Anne's Church, 141 Church Hill Rd, Somerset, WI. Luncheon at 12:30pm at General Sam's, 710 Spring St, Somerset, WI. Masks are mandatory at all events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Paul Firefighters Foundation.





Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
