|
|
Age 73, of Eagan Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A beloved son, brother and uncle, Dick was dedicated to his family, friends and community. His open heart and generosity of spirit touched many lives. Dick grew up milking cows and baling hay on the family farm in Woodbury. After high school, Dick joined the United States Navy. After his service, Dick worked in freight logistics and obtained his B.A. from Metro State University. Dick was actively involved in Woodbury Heritage Society and Christ Lutheran Church in Eagan. Besides his family and church, Dick was a devoted Twins fan who never got discouraged, and loved traveling to car races around the Midwest with his friends. A life-long learner, Dick stayed busy in his retirement with community involvement, birdwatching and continuing education courses. Lately, Dick especially loved spending time with his baby grand-nephew Ezekiel, even when feeding him solid foods became a bit messy. Dick's good humor and kindness drew many people to him and he was blessed with many life-long friendships. He will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by his father, Orville; and mother, Bernice (Raths). Survived by his brother, Tom; nephew Max (Livy); and grand-nephew, Ezekiel. Private family burial will be held at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Services to be held later. Memorials preferred to the Woodbury Heritage Society. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020