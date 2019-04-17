Home

Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 95, formerly of New Brighton Passed away April 12, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Joyce; daughter Angela; sister Dorothy Davis. Survived by daughter and sons. Becky (Dave) Johnston, Craig, Dick (Kathy), 4 grand children, 4 great grand children 2 great-great-grandchildren. WWll Air Force veteran, former owner of MagCon Engineering and avid golpher. Memorial service Monday April 22 11am with visitation one hour prior to service at: www.Washburn-Mcreavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. N. E. Mpls
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
