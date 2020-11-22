Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 92 of North Oaks Born November 11, 1928 in Buffalo, NY, to Helen and Bruno Cieslinski, Richard passed away November 18, 2020, at home with his family at his side. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Eugene. Survived by wife, Kay Fredericks; children, Michael (Corey) Cisek, Melanie (Michael) Hougo, Maria (Paul Anderson) Cisek; grandchildren, Lucas, Mae, Jeffrey Hougo, Axel, Elsa Anderson; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Cisek; sister-in-law, Ruth Cisek. Richard graduated from Canisius College, served in the armed forces in Korea, and received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. During his 32-year tenure with the Minnesota Orchestra, Dick held various positions, eventually becoming president. Following his retirement, he was Interim Managing Director at the Minnesota Children's Theater, and began a consulting career. Dick spent the last 25 years advising orchestras worldwide. An ambassador of music and the arts, he welcomed these opportunities for life-long learning and developed deep friendships everywhere he went. As an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, Dick enjoyed his hours of service on the Vestry, highlighted by the search for and hiring of The Very Rev. Paul Lebens-Englund. His family and friends appreciated Dick's intelligence, wry sense of humor, and commitment to serving them and his community. Dick was elegant and principled. He valued manners and protocol and instilled that in his grandchildren. They remember being taught to greet others with a direct gaze and firm handshake, a practice they learned from their beloved Dzia Dzia. Dick's family looks forward to gathering in his memory at a later date. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Richard Cisek, c/o BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, MN 55127. Memorials preferred to Minnesota Orchestra, St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, Salvation Army.