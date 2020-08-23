Age 90, of St. Paul Died August 17, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Shirley and daughter-in-law, Susan Hendel. Survived by sons, Rick (Dawn), Layne, Lance (Sheila); grandchildren, Rick Jr. (Amy), Dave (Malia), Mike (Natalie), Katie (Justin), Dan, Andy (Blair), Quinn (Kristy), Grant (Allison), Laura (Chris), Steven (Brittany) and Sarah; 15 great-grandchildren. Dad was a great husband, father and grandfather. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus, his family, baseball and a good meal! (he was the youngest of 10 siblings and grew up poor) Dad was so proud of being a St. Paul fireman for all those years. He will always be missed. Private Service.