Age 84 of New Brighton Went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Neils and Angelus Hyllested. Survived by wife Janet of 56 years, daughter Debra, sister Darlene Brown, daughter Margaret Rudolph (Ron), 4 granddaughters, 2 great-grand daughters, 1 great-grandson, as well as many relatives, nieces, nephews, friends and Masonic Brothers. His smile, humor and encouragement will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Covenant Church, Union Gospel Mission, or . www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020