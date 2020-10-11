Richard Mark (Dick) Johnson was born (January 31, 1928), in St. Cloud, Minnesota. His parents were Elmer D. Johnson and Ina B. (Potter) Johnson of East St. Cloud. He died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, from congestive heart failure. Graveside service 11am Saturday, October 17 at Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 N. Dale St. Livestream available on Dick's obituary page at www.simpletraditions.com
. Cards and condolences may be mailed to The Family of Richard Johnson c/o Simple Traditions, 671 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul, 55116. 651-767-9333